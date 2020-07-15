Cedar City pawnshop damaged in electrical fire

Firefighters respond to an electrical fire at World Class Pawn and Jewelry, Cedar City, Utah, July 14, 2020 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City New

CEDAR CITY — A pawnshop in Cedar City was damaged by a small after-hours fire Tuesday evening.

Shortly after 6:30 p.m., dispatchers received a fire alarm alert from the World Class Pawn and Jewelry building at 1014 S. Main St. Firefighting crews in two fire engines and one ladder truck responded to the scene.

Cedar City Fire Chief Mike Phillips said firefighters were able to contain the fire quickly. Only a limited amount of fire damage was reported, along with some smoke damage to the interior of the building and its contents.

“It was started by an electrical short in a wire attached to an appliance,” Phillips said, adding that the store was closed and unoccupied at the time the fire started. No injuries were reported.

Owner of World Class Pawn and Jewelry Mike Hill issued a prepared statement to Cedar City News Wednesday thanking first responders and stating that the pawnshop will be closed temporarily.

“We are working with local authorities to assess things and will keep our community informed of our situation as it develops,” Hill said in the statement. “We appreciate the support of our local first responders as well as our customers and stakeholders. We are temporarily closed as we address this situation.”

