Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies step up to bring cheer to a child and aid to stranded couple

L-R: Mohave County Sheriff's Office deputies Jaime Macias and Paul Karsky, Beaver Dam Fire Department paramedic Nate Rosenblum, birthday boy Angel and Deputy Jeremy Felish pose for a photo at Angel's birthday party, Beaver Dam, Arizona, July 10, 2020 | Photo courtesy of the Mohave County Sheriff's Office, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Members of the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office have been busy recently. However, whereas the first and most familiar part of the department’s mission statement tasks deputies with enhancing public safety, it has been the second part – “insure a quality of life, safety and welfare of the citizens” – where officers rose to the occasion last week.

The first incident took place on Thursday, when the Sheriff’s Office received a call from a woman who said that the following day was her son’s birthday.

Deputy Jeff Davis told St. George News that the family is going through some hard times, and they were not sure if they could give the boy a good birthday. As a result, deputies Jaime Macias, Paul Karsky and Jeremy Felish, along with Nate Rosenblum, a paramedic with the Beaver Dam Fire Department, purchased gifts for the young boy and delivered them to him for his special day.

Later that day, things took a more serious turn for the department when they received a call of stranded motorists who got a flat tire while out on a day-trip on the Mt. Trumbull Scenic Loop in Mohave County.

Davis said that an elderly couple had been out enjoying their day on the dirt road when the tire went flat. Cell phone service is spotty out there, Davis added, so the couple drove on the flat tire until they could get service to call a tow truck.

The couple called AAA, but the tow truck company could not identify their location to send a driver, so the couple then called law enforcement to help fix the tire so they could get out of the desert heat.

Even though Davis was nearing the end of his shift Friday, he was very familiar with the area where the couple was stranded, he said, and responded to the call with Lt. Taylor Nelson.

The couple was located, and Davis and Nelson helped them to remove the flat tire and put on the spare and get them safely on their way. Davis said they followed the couple home to ensure they were able to make it safely on the spare tire.

Davis has been a member of law enforcement since 2006, and he said he has always felt like the community has been very supportive of him and his fellow officers.

It is a feeling that is reciprocal, Davis said, adding that he feels it is a privilege to serve others.

“As officers, we want people to know that you really can call a policeman when you need to,” he said. “It’s not just something you tell a child.”

For Davis, those kinds of acts that he was able to be part of last week are what he hopes to share about the department.

“What I always tell people about the Sheriff’s Office is that we are here for our community,” he said, adding that though they do not have a big population base, they consider their neighboring communities in Utah and Nevada part of their community too.

