Desert Polymer Flooring’s new St. George superstore is your ‘one-stop-shop’ for all your concrete coatings products

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Desert Polymer Flooring’s new St. George superstore and distribution center is now open, and they are excited to start serving customers from St. George to Las Vegas with the latest in polymer flooring products.

Desert Polymer Flooring has been a national leader in high performance decorative concrete coating distribution for almost 20 years, and owner Charles La Salle said they are delighted to finally be a member of the Southern Utah Homebuilders Association.

“It’s our grand opening. We’re thrilled to be here,” he said.

La Salle told St. George News that the company hopes to be a one-stop-shop for all the region’s decorative concrete projects and concrete coating needs for commercial, residential and industrial projects.

“Any contractor can go into one of our locations and get everything they need to do the job right,” La Salle said.

Desert Polymer carries a huge inventory of products at the new superstore that are now readily available in Southern Utah, including the highest quality concrete epoxies, polyurethanes, stains and specialty coatings, and they carry every tool and resource needed for a successful application.

“For your typical home or business installation, everything you need is there, including our team members to help you. … If you have a question or need a flooring recommendation, you can get that on-the-spot,” La Salle said, adding they can also handle special orders and are able to ship nationwide.

Desert Polymer’s new 7,500-square-foot facility features a showroom floor full of samples, and their flooring experts are ready to help customers find the perfect match for their next project. But they also understand that every project is different and that it takes more than just providing the best products. Good technical support in this industry has typically been hard to find, but for them, it is one of the keys to their success.

La Salle said they also offer free hands-on “training days” for contractors inside their showroom to learn about the materials and application techniques with a team that has over 100 years of combined experience. It is a great opportunity to learn inside tips up close and personal from other professionals while using their actual products.

Desert Polymer is staffed by the local community, and they will be hiring more people to join their team soon. The company is in a phased plan of expansion and has plans for more locations in the coming year.

“We pride ourselves on top-notch service every step of the way,” La Salle said. “We’re a very people-focused business, and we encourage everyone to come visit and see what makes us unique.”

Desert Polymer’s St. George showroom is located at 4616 S. Beehive Drive, Suite 11, St. George. Their hours of operation are Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information call 877-376-9994, visit the website or email info@desertpolymerflooring.com.

