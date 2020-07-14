August 21, 1960 — July 8, 2020

Troy Zain Neilsen Tomaiko was born Aug. 21, 1960, in Salt Lake City, Utah. She passed away July 8, 2020, at her home in St George Utah.

Troy was a very loving daughter, wife, mother and grandmother. Growing up, Troy lived in Duchesne, Utah, where she loved going to the city pool and would swim for hours. She was very proud to be a Duchesne High School Debutante. She also was a forever shortstop on the city softball team.

She met the love of her life, Randy Tomaiko, at a very young age and married him shortly after high school in 1979. They had their oldest daughter Tyson, move to Evanston, Wyoming and began their life together. After several years, they ventured out to Sacramento California. There she began cosmetology school and graduated at the top of her class. She was so gifted in her newfound talent that she was offered opportunities to work at some of the top salons in the beauty industry. Troy had many other talents as well. She loved to draw, was a gifted artist and an amazing cook. She had so much love for music and dancing. Troy loved to travel around the world especially if it involved the ocean. She was drawn to water!

In 1991, Randy and Troy moved to sunny St George where they welcomed their second daughter, Shelby. During that time, she owned and operated Southern Comfort Salon where she built an amazing clientele who became lifelong friends. Troy loved her husband Randy and her two daughters Tyson and Shelby so much. Then came her two grandchildren, Knight and Navee, from their oldest daughter, Tyson. She loved playing with them, whether it was trucks and dirt, or barbies and makeup. They were the light of her life.

Troy is survived by her mother Diana Nielsen; two beautiful daughters, Tyson and Shelby Tomaiko; two grandchildren, Knight and Navee Tomaiko; her sister, Tracy Shopko; and her loving sister-in-law, Roslyn Tomaiko. She was preceded in death by her father Phil Nielsen, her husband Randy Tomaiko, and her two brothers Dirk and Drew Nielsen and grandparents. Troy will be missed and grieved forever by her family and closest friends; this world will not be the same without her.

Troy’s life will be honored at Spilsbury Mortuary, Friday, July 17, 2020, at 4 p.m. Viewings will be held Thursday, July 16, 2020, from 5-7 p.m. and Friday, July 17, 2020, from 2-4 p.m. prior to services.

Arrangements have been made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff St. St George, Utah 435-673-2454. You are welcome to sign her online guestbook at www.spilsburymortuary.com