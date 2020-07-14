Alena Tinkham

July 12, 2020

After fighting a courageous battle with cancer, at the of age 64, Alena passed peacefully at home in Washington, Utah in the care of her loving husband and surrounded by family on July 12, 2020.

Alena is survived by her husband, Richard Tinkham, three children, two stepchildren, and six grandchildren. Besides spending time with her family, Alena loved to travel, snowboard, off-road motorcycle ride, and hike. She was a huge supercross fan. Her favorite dish while watching supercross was Klabasa on the open pit with her Bluemoon. She had a very energetic personality and touched many lives with her generosity and passion for life.

Alena came to the USA as an immigrant striving to make a better life for her two daughters and herself in 1983. Alena worked very hard to support her young family and to learn the language and culture. She was very proud of becoming a U.S. citizen as part of her list of accomplishments.

Many thanks to all the close friends that helped Alena during these hard times. Special thanks to the doctors, staff and hospice care.

We know Alena is with God now looking down and guiding her loved ones, it is her turn to rest.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff St, St. George, Utah.