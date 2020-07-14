Take the Zerona Summer Challenge, lose inches with Synergy Massage’s ‘healing light’ touchless technology

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — For those in Southern Utah who find themselves struggling to get their bodies back into swimwear-ready shape after the recent shutdown, the Synergy Massage & Personal Fitness Zerona Summer Challenge might just be the inspiration they need.

Synergy Massage & Personal Fitness president and owner Rhonda MacFadzen told St. George News that they are hoping to get everybody on the path to better health, and as part of the challenge, they are giving away some great prizes this summer to clients who give the Zerona laser a try and discover for themselves its awesome benefits.

“It’s touchless technology. All they have to do is lay there for 20 minutes on one side and 20 minutes on the other side, and the fat cells start melting away,” MacFadzen said, adding that treatments with the noninvasive laser are good for supporting wellness in general.

“It’s great ‘me time.’ They’re laying there, getting 40 minutes to just chill out and meditate,” she said, “and it’s helping support their immune system because it’s healing light. We all need to take better care of our health anyway, so allow the lasers to do it.”

Using the Zerona Z6 noninvasive laser, there is no downtime like with traditional weight-loss surgery options, no side effects and zero pain. Since they began offering the treatment, the staff at Synergy have witnessed the fat “literally melting off people.”

MacFadzen said it is specifically designed for body sculpting, removing inches not scale weight, and can work for everyone – men, women and the elderly. And because it’s touchless, clients can feel completely safe during treatment. MacFadzen said if she could, she would open an entire laser studio because she is so impressed with the benefits of the Zerona laser.

“It goes along very well with what we do, because we have the pain management laser, but with this Zerona fat loss laser, it helps increase your collagen, decrease the dimpling in the skin (cellulite) and reduce inflammation.”

The Zerona utilizes cold-laser technology with rotating heads. Excessive fat is emulsified and can be eliminated from stubborn areas like hips, thighs, bra line, arms, neck and more. Although individual patient results can vary, clinical trials have shown it is possible to lose as much as 3 1/2 total inches in as little as two weeks.

Results can vary depending on the body type, but they have seen tremendous success with sagging skin issues like the dreaded “chicken neck” and stretchmarks.

Following the procedure, it is important to keep burning the fat, and along these lines, Synergy offers a variety of services to help patients achieve the results they’re hoping for, including personal training, supplements, nutritional counseling, auricular therapy, vibration plate and massage therapy.

“With the Zerona, you’re already working on yourself,” MacFadzen said, “and if you’re going to take the time to do this, add to that time by making sure that you’re doing healthy things for your body like eating better and working out. It all goes into it.”

They also have a private studio in-house at Synergy to help guide clients through their personal fitness journey, and they offer private training sessions for those that would prefer extra attention and safety.

“We do have a lot of services available,” she said, “and we all wear our masks too.”

MacFadzen said Synergy’s Zerona Summer Challenge is designed to inspire the community into achieving a healthy lifestyle.

To participate, from July 19 through Sept. 19, clients need to come in two to three times a week to complete eight treatments. The client with the most inches lost over the two-month period will win a grand prize package worth $1,800 of services at Synergy Massage. Prizes will be awarded to second and third runners-up winner as well.

“If they win, they get another six sessions that they can target more belly fat or if they want to increase the collagen levels in their neck. You know us women, we like our neck looking pretty,” she said and laughed. “It’s amazing the difference it makes.”

With the package, clients get six Zerona sessions, six personal training sessions, three therapeutic massages, a foot zoning session and an auricular therapy session.

For a limited time, a Zerona package is 20% off the regular price. To enter the summer challenge, customers must be having Zerona laser treatments by or before Sept. 30.

She said anyone that wants to learn more about the Zerona laser or their services can join them for a virtual open house on the Zoom platform this week. They will be held July 15 at 1 p.m. and two sessions on July 16. Registration for the July 15 session can be completed online here, with registration for July 16 at 10:15 a.m online here and 6 p.m. here.

Schedule an appointment and a free consultation today online or by calling 435-688-2554.

Synergy Massage & Personal Fitness is located at 1495 S. Black Ridge Drive, St. George. Office hours are 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday. Saturday hours of operation vary.

Written by ANDREW PINCKNEY, St. George News.

• S P O N S O R E D C O N T E N T •

Resources

Synergy Massage & Personal Fitness | Address: 1495 S. Black Ridge Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-688-2554 | Website.

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.