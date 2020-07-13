Top 5 weekend stories on St. George News

The procession of vehicles with “Back the Blue” flags cruise down the road in support of local law enforcement, location unspecified, July 11, 2020 | Photo courtesy of Brad Roper, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — In case you missed it, here is your weekend recap of the top five most viewed stories published on St. George News from Saturday and Sunday, July 11-12.

ST. GEORGE — The USA Preps Summer Nationals softball tournament is coming to St. George starting Wednesday and will be played at three softball complexes in St. George as well as one in Santa Clara. The tournament is expected to bring 144 teams and more than 2,000 out-of-state players, coaches and parents to St. George, as well as 50 college coaches.

ST. GEORGE — A LaVerkin family has been devastated in a single-vehicle rollover on Interstate 15 six miles north of the town of Scipio in Northern Utah during a trip to Salt Lake City.

On Thursday, a 1999 Dodge Caravan driven by Shane Clinger, 51, was attempting to pass a semi-tractor trailer in a construction zone when it was unable to successfully merge back into its travel lane.

ST. GEORGE — Toiling alone during lunch, Fred frantically developed indoor plants, ones sitting in slippery sharp pots.

It’s a mnemonic device meant to help English students remember the 15 literary devices – tone, attitude, diction and language among others.

ST. GEORGE — A local man was charged with aggravated sexual abuse of a child, accused of sexually abusing a 12-year-old boy in the basement of a residence.

The charges, issued last Tuesday, stem from a months-long investigation that began March 10…

ST. GEORGE — Hundreds of people met Saturday morning at Harmons Neighborhood Grocer in Santa Clara to participate in a “Back the Blue” procession that coursed past several local police stations and was organized as a way to raise funds and honor law enforcement.

