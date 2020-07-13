Crews responding to brush fire in Red Cliffs Desert Reserve

A fire in the Red Cliffs Desert Reserve as seen from St. George, Utah, July 13, 2020 | Photo by Shane Brinkerhoff, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — As a brush fire rages near Veyo, a separate blaze has ignited in the Red Cliffs Desert Reserve in Washington County Monday night.

The fire was initially reported off Turkey Farm Road just after 9 p.m.

According to the Color Country Interagency Fire Center, the fire is estimated to have burned through approximately 40 acres of grass as of 10 p.m.

Crews are on scene working to contain the fire. This is a developing story.

