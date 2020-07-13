May 26, 1943 – July 8, 2020

Lonnie Holt Truman, age 77, passed away on July 8, 2020. He was born on May 26, 1943, in Cedar City, Utah to Alma and Alta Holt Truman. Lonnie was the fifth child of six and adored by his sisters and older brother; they all had a bond that will never be broken.

Lonnie was raised in Enterprise, Utah, until he was 6 years old. Then his parents moved their family to St. George where he attended West Elementary, Woodward Junior High, Dixie High School and Dixie Junior College.

He was a man of few words, soft spoken and kind to a fault. If you knew him, he always greeted you with a smile and you knew he truly cared about you. Lonnie loved growing up in Utah’s Dixie. He was involved in sports where he was quarterback of the Dixie Flyers football team and was an all-around athlete. He made the Tribune All-state for basketball his senior year at Dixie High School. Lonnie was a man of many talents. While attending Dixie College he was very active in the drama department playing the lead, Sky Masterson in Guys and Dolls and Riff, leader of the Jets in West Side Story.

He joined the National Guard after his high school graduation and served for six years.

Lonnie married the love of his life, Leslie Jane Yellis on July 1, 1964, in St. George. In 1965 their marriage was solemnized in the St. George, LDS Temple. Their union was blessed with two boys and two girls. Tavish Yellis Truman (Kamie), Mikell Bundy (Casey), Teisha Marsden (Michael), Tyler Call Truman.

He loved the Gospel and being a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and had been an active member his entire life. He served on the High Council and as a counselor in the Bishopric.

Our dad was the kind of dad everyone would wish for. We were blessed to call him dad, and we know we will be with him again.

Lonnie is survived by wife Leslie, son Tavish (Kamie), daughters Mikell (Casey), Teisha (Michael). Twelve grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, sisters Margaret, AdaJane.

Preceded in death by his parents, Alma and Alta (Holt) Truman; sisters Carolyn Adams and Deneice Snow, brother, Delmont Truman, son, Tyler Call Truman, niece, Rhonda Truman Ford, granddaughter, Olivia Teisha Marsden.

Funeral services will be held, Thursday, July 16, 2020 11 a.m. at the Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 South Bluff Street, St. George, Ut. There will be a viewing from 9-10:30 a.m. prior to the funeral.

Arrangements have been made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff St. St George, Utah 435-673-2454. His online guestbook is available at www.spilsburymortuary.com.

