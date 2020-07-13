MISSING: 17-year-old Kamber Tyann Knowles

Kamber Tyann Knowles, 17, has been missing from Cedar City since June 25, 2020 | Photo courtesy of Cedar City Police Department, St George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — A teenage girl has been reported missing after running away from home in Cedar City more than two weeks ago.

Kamber Tyann Knowles was last seen on June 25 at 386 S. 900 West.

Cedar City Police Sgt. Clint Pollock told Cedar City News she was active on social media approximately July 9.

“She had some social media conversations on Instagram with another juvenile,” Pollock said.

Pollock said the information regarding those conversations came from the St. George Police Department.

“The information was given to St George Police who then gave us the information that she had contacted this juvenile on Instagram,” he said.

Pollock said investigators were also made aware Monday of items reportedly belonging to Knowles and discovered in Enoch.

“Some of her belongings were reported to be found in Enoch that were returned to her family yesterday (Sunday),” Pollock said.

Pollock said officials suspect she may have traveled south, such as to St. George or into Nevada, but have not been able to confirm that information.

“If anyone sees her, contact us so we can try and make sure she gets a safe return,” Pollock said.

Knowles is 17 years old, with brown hair and brown eyes. She is approximately 5 feet, 3 inches tall and 134 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding Knowles’ whereabouts is encouraged to call the Cedar City Police Department at 435-586-2956 and reference case C20-01892.

