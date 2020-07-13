Zion National Park reopens Lower Emerald Pools Trail after months of trail repairs

Waterfalls flow over the Lower Emerald Pools Trail, Zion National Park, Utah, date not specified | Photo courtesy of the National Park Service, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Zion National Park announced Monday that the Lower Emerald Pools Trail has reopened following months of trail repairs.

Guests of Zion National Park will be able to access the popular hike across from the Zion Canyon Lodge.

The 1.2-mile paved trail is a relatively easy hike to a water pool which acts as a sensitive habitat for both vegetation and animals. Guests are expected to stay on the paved trail.

While access to the lower pools is now open, the trail does not currently connect to the Upper Emerald Pools Trail, park spokesperson Jeff Axel said.

The connector trail to the Upper Emerald Pools is still under reconstruction but is expected to be finished soon.

Guests wishing to access the upper pools must do so via the Kayenta Trail, which is located at The Grotto shuttle stop.

Shuttles into Zion’s main canyon scenic drive are currently operating on a ticketed basis.

Guests can make shuttle reservations through recreation.gov, through the mobile app or by calling 877-444-6777. There is a $1 nonrefundable fee for all passengers 2 years old and older. A limited number of private shuttles are also offering reserved service into Zion’s main canyon. More information can be found here.

Guests must have shuttle reservations to access the trailhead, unless they are staying at the lodge or plan to bicycle to the trailhead. Walking in from the entrance to the park is highly discouraged, Axel said, given the high summer heat.

Guests are encouraged to plan ahead by checking the park website for up-to-date conditions as well as planning for other activities outside the park in case they are unable to secure a shuttle ticket.

Axel offered several websites, including greaterzion.com, visitutah.com, visitsouthernutah.com and visitcedarcity.com, as jumping-off points to find recreation opportunities near Zion.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.