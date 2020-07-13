Fire near Veyo grows to 50 acres, prompting home evacuations

Firefighters attack a brush fire near Veyo, Utah, July 13, 2020 | Photo by Kaden Foremaster, St. George News

VEYO — A brush fire that ignited a mile west of Veyo Monday afternoon has spread to 50 acres and is threatening multiple structures. Homes on the west side of Veyo are being evacuated.

The fire ignited at approximately 2:55 p.m., and plumes of smoke can be seen rising north of St. George.

In a text to St. George News, Adam Heyder, the Washington County Fire Warden, said that the fire is burning through dry brush and grass on state, federal and private land. Two outbuildings have been lost, and the fire is 0% containment.

According to a tweet posted by the Utah Department of Transportation, state Route 18 is closed between mile post 20 and 21 in Veyo for both directions of travel. Officials ask citizens to avoid unnecessary travel in this area. The secondary roads west of SR-18 and north of Gunlock Road are also closed.

A reverse 911 was released by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office requesting all Veyo residents that live on the west side of SR-18 to evacuate. Anyone who needs assistance should call 911.

Multiple agencies are working on extinguishing the fire and protecting structures. The fire is stated as human caused and is under investigation.

This is a developing story.

