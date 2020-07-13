Ada Ann Pratt

July 13, 1938 – July 11, 2020

Ada Ann Pendleton Wulfenstein Pratt passed away July 11, 2020, at the age of 82. She passed in her home, as she had hoped she would, among her own things. A lifelong resident of St. George, Utah, she was born July 13, 1938, to Legrand Chatterley Pendleton and Laura Hatch Barnhurst Pendleton. Her and her brother Donald Ira Pendleton (Wife, Ora Mai) were raised down on main street.

She obtained her cosmetology license in 1957 and was proud to have kept that license valid all these years. On December 24, 1958, she married Elroy Lamar Wulfenstein. They had six children together: Douglas Wulfenstein (Wife, Tina Wulfenstein), Valorie Wulfenstein Cottam (Husband, Howard Cottam), David Wulfenstein (Wife, Lorrie Wulfenstein), the late Rebecca Wulfenstein Bracken (Husband, Tyler Bracken), Murrin Wulfenstein (Wife, Michelle Wulfenstein) and Victoria Wulfenstein. She enjoyed relationships with her 33 grandchildren and 43 great grandchildren and close relationships with her many adopted children.

On November 26, 1989, she married her second husband, Leland Leroy Pratt. They traveled and enjoyed spending time together. Playing dice was among their favorite activities.

Ada Ann had a deep love and appreciation of Kolob Mountain. Many of her most fond memories stemmed from the mountain and the relationships cultivated there.

She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day saints and enjoyed the opportunity to perform temple work often at the St. George Temple.

Ada Ann is preceded in death, by her parents Legrand Chatterley Pendleton, Laura Hatch Barnhurst Pendleton, both husbands, Elroy Lamar Wulfenstein and Leland Leroy Pratt, her daughter, Rebecca Wulfenstein Bracken, and her granddaughter, Nicole Cottam.

The family will be celebrating her life on Friday, July 17, at 10 a.m. at Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff Street, St. George, Utah. There will be viewing Thursday, July 16, 6-8 p.m. and on Friday, July 17, 8:30-9:30 a.m. at Spilsbury Mortuary.

