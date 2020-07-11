Kappa Sigma fraternity looking to give Dixie State a different outlook on Greek life

A picture of the St. George colony of the Kappa Sigma fraternity, St. George, Utah | Photo courtesy of Gavyn Cundari, St George News

ST. GEORGE — The St. George colony of the Kappa Sigma fraternity was established in late 2019 just before the COVID-19 pandemic forced the movement of Dixie State to online learning. At that time, 70 male students came together to form the colony looking to make a difference in the community.

The fraternity is not affiliated with Dixie State University but Gavyn Cundari, president of the St. George Colony of the Kappa Sigma Fraternity, said that is one of their goals on the horizon. They know that this process will not be something that can be accomplished overnight, but are striving to show that they are not one of the stereotypical fraternities.

Of the stigmas that follow fraternities, binge drinking and hazing have to be at the top of that list. Cundari said they aim to give their members a safe space to be themselves and foster a good and encouraging environment.

“I think that hazing and negative partying is not going to get us anywhere,” Cundari said. “If we really want to be a part of the school eventually, then all eyes are on us. It would be a completely negative effect if we were a bunch of guys doing the stigmas of a fraternity. We focus on the good things. Our community service, our academics and all of those good things are what we have to focus on now.”

One of the ways they plan to make an impact in the community is through their philanthropic work. Cundari said he is aiming to bring new ideas to the community through their community service efforts.

“There’s a ton of community service out there, don’t get me wrong, but we want to do it in a different approach,” Cundari said. “Meaning we want to make it fun, have everyone join in and not make it exclusive but have everyone involved. So far, it’s been working well.”

As the president of the fraternity, Cundari said they have given little room for anything negative in regards to the fraternity. Their goal is not to be the average, stereotypical fraternity. They have goals to keep their grades up, help the community and hold their members accountable.

“It’s really about having trust in our guys, having trust in the executive officers and then from there gaining the trust of the community and the school,” Cundari said.

Another focus is on being good people, having class and building a positive culture around their fraternity.

“There is great culture that comes with Greek life and we want to show that,” Cundari said. “I came here from California not really knowing anyone and now I have 70 guys that are on my phone asking to hang out. It’s definitely a culture, it’s definitely a thread of people you get to know and it’s a great thing. I’m really glad we have a chance out here.”

When asked to talk about one message he had for the university and the community, Cundari said they are here to help.

“We want to help you trust us and we’ll do anything for that,” Cundari said. “It’s going to take a while and we know that but we want to be here and we want to be here for the long run. We’ll do whatever it takes.”

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.