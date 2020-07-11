Church members aid in finding missing Cedar City man

Photo illustration. | Photo by Pict Rider, iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

CEDAR CITY — Members of a local Baptist church helped to find an 85-year-old Cedar City man with dementia who had been reported missing.

Jack Haynes was reported missing Friday night by his wife, who had said he suffered from dementia and diabetes and had not taken his diabetes medication that day.

Iron County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the area of 4700 W. 1000 South and begun searching for Haynes.

Members of the Iron County Search and Rescue along with personnel from Southern Utah University Aviation were called out to assist in the search. At approximately 7:05 p.m., a reverse 911 was sent out to all citizens within a five-mile radius of 4700 W 1000 S requesting they be on the lookout for Haynes.

At approximately 9:27 p.m., a second reverse 911 was sent out to all citizens within a ten-mile radius, again asking citizens for their assistance in locating Haynes.

A staging area was set up at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints church on 800 S, Laurie Lane. Throughout the late evening hours, deputies continued following up on all reported sightings they received from the public.

At approximately 11:05 p.m., deputies called off the search planned to meet at the staging area at 8 a.m. the following morning.

At approximately 8:17 a.m. Saturday morning, a third reverse 911 was sent out to the same group of citizens within a 10-mile radius, once again requesting their help in the search for Haynes.

At approximately 8:50 a.m., Haynes was located in the area of 5000 W. 1400 South by members of the Red Hills Baptist Church, who had been assisting in the search.

He was sitting on a water bucket near some people’s horses. The gentleman who found him initially thought he was the property owner and was going to ask him to search his property for Jack,” Iron County Sherrif Ken Carpenter told Cedar City News. “When he got to him, he immediately recognized him for who we were searching. Jack was in good health.”

Haynes was transported by ambulance to Cedar City Hospital for a medical evaluation.

Cedar City News reporter Jeff Richards contributed to this story.

