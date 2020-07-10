February 19, 1926 — July 4, 2020

In sad and loving memory of a greatly beloved and very special mother and mother-in-law, Theresa Rose Heller, aka Terry, who passed away on July 4, 2020.

Theresa was a unique and highly spirited person who loved life, people, and animals with every fiber of her great heart. She always cared and went out of her way to help and include others, and was very positive, fun-loving, and humorous — a staunch “rock” for all her family.

Cherished and loved beyond words, Theresa was born on Feb. 19, 1926, in Elizabeth, New Jersey to Mr. and Mrs. Joseph and Alice Guida. She married USAF Lt. Col. Emerson E. Heller, from Spring City, Pennsylvania, in 1945. He was an honored veteran of WWII, the Korean War, and the Vietnam war where he was killed in action in April of 1969, just days from retirement.

Theresa remained a widow for the rest of her life and always worked very hard, especially to help her children and family, her many pets included.

Her many travels and experiences throughout America, Europe, and the near and far East over the years gained her many friends and instilled in her a toughness to overcome all odds or set-backs. She always battled on and people were drawn to her inner strength, dedication to family, and her intense love and caring for them and for animals. She had a distinct and memorable personality — one of a kind — that others loved and appreciated. There was no one quite like her! In all aspects of her long and brave life as a war widow, and she made sure her children came first. She was the ultimate MOM, a force to be reckoned with, and to say she will be terribly missed is a tremendous understatement.

There is only ONE “Terry” Heller!!

From a part of her beloved father Joe’s obituary on Sept. 5, 1956:

“Loving memories never die

As years roll on and days pass by

Deep in our hearts a memory is kept

Of one we have Loved and will never forget”

Theresa is survived by her daughter Randee, son Eric, and son-in-law Michael.

She will be treasured and loved forevermore.

A private service and Mass will be said in her honor in St. George, Utah, and is pending arrangements.

A private service and Mass will be said in her honor in St. George, Utah, and is pending arrangements.