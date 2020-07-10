Digital entrance pass now available at Bryce Canyon

Bryce Canyon National Park, Utah, date not specified | Stock image, St. George News

BRYCE CANYON NATIONAL PARK — A new Digital Pass promises to help visitors at Bryce Canyon National Park save time and simplify transactions at fee booths.

Launched July 2, visitors can purchase digital annual and seven-day entrance passes online at no additional cost. The park has joined with other public land sites in providing digital passes through Recreation.gov to better serve their visitors, according to a press release from the park.

Once purchased, passes are emailed and can be used immediately, stored on a personal device or printed for future use. Rangers will not directly handle passes, as they will only need to be scanned for verification.

Valid digital passes can be upgraded to interagency annual passes at all participating digital pass sites. They also provide an opportunity for visitors to easily obtain their park admission when fee staff are not present. Digital pass instructions will be posted at all entrance stations.

“We are excited to offer this new option to our visitors,” Superintendent Linda Mazzu said in the press release. “Purchasing a digital pass in advance is not only convenient, but helps keep staff and visitors safe by simplifying transactions at our fee booths.”

Many other public lands currently provide electronic passes and permits through Recreation.gov including Zion, Arches, Canyonlands and Grand Canyon national parks; Glen Canyon National Recreation Area; and many more.

Additional information can also be obtained by visiting the park’s website or by calling the park’s main information line at 435-834-5322.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.