Cedar City Police ask for help in locating elderly man with dementia

Written by Mori Kessler
July 10, 2020
ST. GEORGE — The Cedar City Police Department is asking the public’s help in locating an elderly man with dementia.

The department reported Friday around 9 p.m. that officers were looking for Jack Haynes, an 85-year-old man who is listed as an “endangered” person due to having dementia and diabetes, though he was reported to have taken his medication for the day.

Haynes is described as 5 foot 10 inches tall, with a slim build and having blonde and brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a brown baseball cap, a blue long-sleeved work shirt, jeans and tennis shoes.

He left on foot in the area of 4700 West and 1000 South at 5 p.m. in an unknown direction in Cedar City, according to police.

If you locate Haynes, contact dispatch at 435-586-9445.

