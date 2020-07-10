Car crashes into trailer nearly head-on after crossing yellow line on Buena Vista Boulevard

WASHINGTON CITY —Unsafe lane travel is what one motorist was cited for in Washington City Thursday evening after a near-head-on collision with a passing trailer on Buena Vista Boulevard.

Shortly after 6:20 p.m., Washington City Police officers responded to the report of a possible personal injury crash on Buena Vista Boulevard just east of the Green Springs intersection. What they found was a Ford Escape with damage to the front driver’s side wheel area and a Toyota Tacoma with a trailer that had damage to rear back-right wheels where the Ford had struck it.

“It was close to a head-on. Luckily, it wasn’t,” Washington City Police Lt. Kory Klotz said. “Witnesses said he (the Ford’s driver) was driving eastbound on Buena Vista and started crossing the double yellow line there into oncoming traffic and barely missed one car.”

The Ford’s driver attempted to swerve out of the way when he saw the Toyota with the trailer approach, but he failed to clear the spot in time and clipped the rear of the trailer on the right side.

People who witnessed the crash stayed on scene to give statements to police.

It was determined that neither the Toyota nor the Ford’s occupants had been harmed in the crash. Both told police they had been wearing their seat belts at the time of the collision, Klotz said.

The Ford’s driver was subjected to a series of sobriety tests due to police officers’ suspicion he may have been driving intoxicated or otherwise impaired, yet he passed them all.

“He was not impaired in any way we could tell,” Klotz said.

Both the Ford and trailer were towed from the scene, and the Ford’s driver was cited for unsafe lane travel.

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.