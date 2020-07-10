June 27, 2020

LaVon “Ed” Edwin Olson Jr left this world on June 27, 2020, after battling COVID-19.

Ed leaves behind his beloved wife Carol of 42 years, his bother Walter, two daughters, Cathy and Carol, two sons, Derrick and Kevin, five grandchildren, and one great-grandson. He is preceded in death by his sister Karen.

Ed served his country proudly as a Corpsman in the Army at the end of the Korean War. A retired sheriff’s deputy of San Bernardino County, Ed moved to St George with his beloved after a near-fatal car accident ending his career.

He was known as the “Gentle Giant” and was always someone his neighbors could count on for assistance. An early adapter to the computer age, he enjoyed tinkering with his PC and kept up correspondence with his family and friends. He kept a close relationship with God and we can take comfort he is resting at peace.

Arrangements have been made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff St. St George, Utah 435-673-2454. You are welcome to sign his online guestbook at www.spilsburymortuary.com .