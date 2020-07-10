What’s on the Menu: Cafe Sabor | Sponsored by Camping World

ST. GEORGE — At a time when social distancing threatens to keep people apart, one thing has the power to bring them together: delicious food.

At least that is what “menu master” Sheldon Demke said about the food at Cafe Sabor as he and guest Troy Rivera of St. George Pawn tucked into some of the restaurant’s signature dishes.

With food so good, Demke said, he would walk 500 miles and then 500 more just to get some, this episode of “What’s on the Menu” is bound to tempt and tantalize the taste buds.

Join Sheldon and Troy for fabulous tacos al pastor on episode 55 of “What’s on the Menu” in the media player above.

With locations in Island Park and Idaho Falls, Idaho; and Logan, Bear Lake, Layton and St. George, Utah, Cafe Sabor is technically a franchise, but Demke said the Mexican restaurant feels as if it is a hometown treasure.

“It just gives you that local flavor,” he said, adding that along those lines, Cafe Sabor serves local beers, something he loves about the eatery.

He and Rivera taste a variety of dishes, including Demke’s favorite: chicken al pastor, a street taco with pineapple and melted cheese topped with fresh cilantro and onion.

The boys also dig into a shredded beef quesadilla topped with Cafe Sabor’s delicious guacamole and a citrus shrimp salad full of fresh and good-for-you ingredients.

“The shrimp was cooked perfectly,” Rivera said of the salad.

They also sampled one of Cafe Sabor’s more unique dishes, a Mexican-style egg roll, known as the chino Latino egg roll.

This fusion dish features chicken, black beans, corn and a creamy spinach sauce tucked inside a flaky egg roll and served with avocado cream dipping sauce.

“I was today years old when I found out that they serve egg rolls,” Demke said. “Now, I’ve been missing out. So good.”

The staff at Cafe Sabor works hard in the kitchen and the dining room to bring their guests plenty of flavor, so make it your next dining experience.

Cafe Sabor | Location: 290 E. St. George Blvd., St. George | Telephone: 435-752-8088 | Website.

