New GunGroup social media platform aims to protect everyone’s freedom to own, sell and talk about firearms

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — With YouTube now openly censoring firearm-related content and other social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook beginning to follow suit, some Americans view the recent changes as a shot across the bow against their constitutional rights.

Well known for his love for freedom and his outspoken attitude, about a year ago local entrepreneur and owner of Discount Pawn Derrik Staheli decided to gather some technical minds and investors together to find a way to combat the recent wave of gun censorship online.

“I feel like there’s very few places to turn to voice your opinion on the other side of the firearm debate,” Staheli told St. George News. “It seems like every big media outlet shuts people down and doesn’t let them voice their opinions. I think it’s good to hear both sides and have the freedom to voice your opinion.”

Partnering with another pawn shop owner from Idaho and a web developer from Ohio, the three discovered there were plenty of places online to sell guns, but they all lacked social media elements like direct messaging, live chats and content sharing. Most were simply glorified gun classifieds, he said, and they wanted to try something different.

On a mission to protect all of our First and Second Amendment rights, the idea for GunGroup.com was born.

“Anyone that feels that they want or need to own a gun, that shouldn’t be taken away,” Staheli said.

GunGroup is the world’s first and most innovative gun-friendly platform where everyone has the right to buy, sell and trade guns without fear of their posts being taking down by social media moderators.

Staheli said some people don’t understand how to sell their guns privately online or even where to go, but the recently launched GunGroup is simple to use. And the best part is, it doesn’t cost a thing.

“Absolutely free and very user-friendly,” he said, adding that anyone from an 18-year-old looking to buy his first gun to a seasoned hunter can use it easily.

“It’s pretty straightforward. You can buy, sell or trade privately. If you find a gun from across the country that you like, you can access it.”

The site has no limitations for what users can buy or sell, but users still have to abide by all their local and state laws. From anywhere in the United States, people now have access to the best deals on new and used guns, as well as the chance to win giveaways. In fact, GunGroup is giving away a free AR-15 pistol right now, which Staheli said is a little harder to find currently.

As a licensed local gun dealer at Discount Pawn, he said he has witnessed an explosion of interest in guns in recent months. Even people who have never held or owned a gun have been purchasing what they believe can best protect their family.

He said that leading up to every presidential election, gun owners start getting nervous that their individual gun rights may be changed. Many people are looking to ensure they can have a way to protect their homes and businesses, and he thinks it is the perfect time to have a site like GunGroup where people have the ability and freedom to purchase or sell any gun they want.

“As we progress, we’re going to be adding exclusive memberships, where we’ll source all the best deals online.”

But beyond just buying and selling, Staheli feels it is vital to have a social media platform for people that hold dear the same passion and values as he does for freedom. He said it’s extremely important to not censor anyone for what they believe or restrict their rights in any way. Everybody’s truth is different, he said, and everyone has different needs and priorities.

