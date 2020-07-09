Red Cliffs Recreation Area to temporarily close during road work

Red Cliffs Recreation Area, Washington County, Utah date not specified| Photo by Bob Wick courtesy of Bureau of Land Management, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The Bureau of Land Management announced Wednesday that improvements to the Red Cliffs Recreation Area road will require the temporary closure of the campground and day use areas to protect public safety.

The recreation area is located in the Red Cliffs National Conservation Area in Washington County.

The temporary closure will begin Saturday at 5 p.m., with the campground and day use areas expected to reopen by July 24. The White Reef trailhead and adjacent trails will remain open during the temporary closure, although the road work may require that public access to the trailhead be restricted for a few hours.

Due to the nature of the work, the BLM cannot identify the specific day when the road work will affect the trailhead.

The Public Lands Information Center will be able to provide updates on the temporary closure of the Red Cliffs Recreation Area and offer suggestions about alternative trails and other outdoor recreation opportunities on public lands in the area. Call 435-688-3200 for more information.

