Lawrence Joseph McGeehan II

Oct. 18, 1960 – July 7, 2020

On July 7, 2020, our beloved son, brother and uncle, Lawrence J. McGeehan II, lost a battle with Covid-19 and earned his wings to heaven. Loren was born to Lawrence J. McGeehan I and Vera (Dolly) W. Jones Brownfield in Salt Lake City, Utah on Oct. 18, 1960.

Loren lived an unconventional adventurous life in Salt Lake City, Utah. He found his peace in nature. He especially loved the majestic mountains of Utah and mountain activities. Loren was a generous man who loved helping others. In fact, he has been known to literally give away the shirt off his back, the shoes under his feet and every quarter in his pocket. Giving was Loren’s passion.

Loren is survived by his father and step-mother, Lawrence Joseph McGeehan I (Sandy), both of whom reside in St. George, Utah, his brothers: Brent, Bill Bruesch, Shane McGeehan, and his sister Debbie Terrell (Dennis) of Salt Lake City, Utah. Loren is proceeded in death by his mother, Vera (Dolly) Jones Brownfield, his stepfather Dell Brownfield, and his eldest brother, Jerry Drysdale.

Family would like to offer sincere gratitude and appreciation for the many wonderful advocates, doctors, nurses, staff and volunteers from Valley Behavioral Health, NAMI, UNI, City Creek Care Center and especially those at Canyon Rim Care Center for their love, care and dedication.

Loren will be laid to rest next to his mother. Graveside services will be held Saturday, July 11, at St. George Cemetery.

Friends and family are invited to sign Loren’s online guest book at www.spilsburymortuary.com

Arrangements have been made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff St. St George, Utah, 435-673-2454.