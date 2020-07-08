TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by CasaBlanca Resort & Casino

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – whether it’s something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!
Watch TGIF Show co-hosts Sheldon and Amy talk about their weekend picks:
See video at the top of this listing.
Weekend events | July 10 – July 12
Art
- Thursday, 9 a.m., through Friday, 5 a.m. | Arrowhead Gallery ETC presents July Featured Artist of the Month | Admission: Free | Location: Arrowhead Gallery ETC, 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
- Thursday, 1 p.m. | Card Class, July 9, 2020 | Admission: Free | Location: Dandylion Wishes, 793 S. Bluff St., St. George.
- Thursday, 4 p.m. | Creativity Community | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library – Santa Clara Branch, 1099 Lava Flow Drive, St. George.
- Thursday, 4 p.m. | Van Gogh’s Ear | Admission: Free | Location: ART provides.
- Thursday, 6:30 p.m. | Paint Nite ~Adults Only~ at Policy Kings Brewery | Admission: Various | Location: Yaymaker, St. George.
- Saturday, 11 a.m. | Watercolor 102 with Lindsay Ostrom | Admission: Various | Location: Dandylion Wishes, 793 S. Bluff St., St. George.
- Friday, 11 a.m. | Cosmic Realms | Admission: Free | Location: Art Provides, 35 N. Main St., St. George.
- Saturday, noon | Paint with Me ~Ages 6 and up~ at Wing Nutz | Admission: Various | Location: Wing Nutz St. George, 250 N. Red Cliffs Drive, St. George.
Education/enlightenment
- Friday, 9 a.m. | EMDR Group Supervision July – SUMMER SESSION 2 | Admission: $20| Location: Online.
- Friday, 7 p.m. | Awakened Soul Drum Circle | Admission: Love donation | Location: Downtown Yoga Awakened Soul, 50 E. Tabernacle St. St. George.
- Saturday, 11 a.m. | Teen Leadership Workshop | Admission: Various | Location: TurningLeaf Wellness Center, 1240 E. 100 South Suite 204, Bldg. 23, St. George.
- Sunday, 7 p.m. | Healing & Releasing | Admission: $20| Location: Ivins.
Entertainment
- Thursday-Friday, 6 p.m. | Sweeney Todd- Auditions (The Stage Door) | Admission: Various | Location: The Stage Door Theater, 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
- Thursday, 7:30 p.m. | Fiddler on the Roof | Admission: $20 | Location: St. George Musical Theater, 212 N. Main St., St. George.
- Friday, 7 p.m. | Electric Comedy Night | Admission: Various | Location: The Electric Theater, 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
Family
- Thursday, 9 a.m. | Lego Master Builder | Admission: Free | Location: Washington City Community Center.
- Thursday, 1 p.m. | Thursday Activities | Admission: Free | Location: Washington City Community Center.
- Thursday, 3 p.m. | Movies at the Mall | Admission: Free | Location: Red Cliffs Mall, 1770 E. Red Cliffs Drive, St. George.
- Friday, 10 a.m. | Weekend Water slide Park at Sand Hollow Resort Rock Bowl | Admission: $10 | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
Foods/vendors/charity
- Thursday, 9 a.m. | School Supply Drive July 1st through August 16th | Admission: Free | Location: Coral Canyon HOA, 3150 E. Grasslands Parkway, Washington.
- Thursday, 5 p.m. | Surf & Turf Buffet | Admission: Free | Location: The Ledges of St. George, 1585 Ledges Parkway, St. George.
- Thursday, 7 p.m. | Campaign Volunteer Meeting | Admission: Free | Location: Vernon Worthen Park, St. George.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon | Downtown Farmers’ Market | Admission: Free; food and beverage purchases vary | Location: Ancestor Square, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon | Downtown Farmers’ Market – Fred Openshaw Farms | Admission: Free; food and beverage purchases vary | Location: Ancestor Square, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, 1 a.m. | Join together for a Gentle Vinyasa & Chinese Tea Ceremony! | Admission: Various | Location: Be Hot Yoga and Be University, 558 E, Riverside Drive, Suite 210, St. George.
- Saturday, 6 p.m. | Vegan Potluck | Admission: Free | Location: 245 N. 200 West, St. George.
Music
- Friday, 5 p.m. | Open Mic Night | Admission: Free | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, 7 p.m. | Acoustic Beatles: Celebrating John Lennon & George Harrison | Admission: Various | Location: 453 Belmont, St. George.
- Saturday, 7 p.m. | Live Music – Jerry Seare | Admission: Various | Location: Wing Nutz St. George, 250 N. Red Cliffs Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, 7:30 p.m. | Saint George Chamber Music Live Concert | Admission: Free | Location: Online.
- Saturday, 7:30-10 p.m. | Live Music by Brandon Clove | Admission: No cover; food and beverage purchases vary | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Sunday, 7-8 p.m. | Lotus Live: Food of Love Music Workshop with Sam Lutui | Admission: Free | Location: Online.
Nightlife/social
- Thursday, 8 a.m. | Visit St George City Hall to Preserve DIXIE Heritage | Admission: Free | Location: 175 E. 200 North, St. George.
- Saturday, 7 p.m. | Down in the River Country Dance! | Admission: Free | Location: St. George.
Outdoor/active/sporting
- Thursday, 6:30 p.m. | Gardening with Andy! | Admission: Various | Location: Holiday Inn Express & Suites St. George North – Zion, 2450 N. Town Center Drive, Washington.
- Friday, 6 p.m. | Sand Hollow Resort 4 Man Scramble & Night Golf | Admission: Various | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 7 a.m. | Shop Ride | Admission: Free | Location: Rapid Cycling, 705 N. Bluff St., St. George.
- Saturday, 7:30 a.m. | Yoga in the Rock Bowl at Sand Hollow Resort | Admission: $15 | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Sunday, noon | Community Acro Jam | Admission: Free | Location: Main Street Splash Pad, 82 S. Main St., St. George.
Have a tip for something happening next weekend?
Send us the details to be considered for next weekend’s TGIF!
Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.