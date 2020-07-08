With acquisition, St. George-based Tonaquint Data Centers expands services to all 50 states

Tonaquint Data Center in St. George, Utah, date not specified | Photo courtesy of Tonaquint Data Centers, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — St. George-based Tonaquint Data Centers announced Tuesday that it has completed its acquisition of Fiberpipe Data Centers located in Boise, Idaho.

According to a press release from the company, this acquisition allows Tonaquint to build on its foundation as a premier provider in colocation and cloud services within the Intermountain region. As a colocation provider, Tonaquint can house privately owned servers and networking equipment instead of the equipment taking up space in a business’s location.

Tonaquint provides services to more than 400 customers throughout the nation with multiple IT solutions that range from colocation, cloud, DRaaS, IaaS, Office 365 backups and managed solutions.

“Our acquisition of Fiberpipe complements our overall IT infrastructure strategy,” Tonaquint CEO Matt Hamlin said in the press release. “Boise is such a great market. The acquisition adds to our capacity and geographic presence. Our goals remain the same: provide our customers with the best infrastructure and match it with the best client experience. That’s who we are.”

Tonaquint, a Kay H. Traveller company, began operations in 2008. It has continued its growth and continues to invest and deploy in colocation and cloud services throughout the Intermountain region.

“I am extremely excited by this acquisition as I am confident that the team at Tonaquint will provide the level of services our customers have expected from Fiberpipe over the years,” Ken Birch, president and CEO of Fiberpipe, said. “This acquisition meets our current and future customer demands for continued growth.”

Fiberpipe began operations in 2001 and has been a key player in the growth of IT infrastructure in the Boise area. Its 45,000-square-foot data center facility also provides multiple carrier options for its customers with the ability to scale out additional space.

With the acquisition of Fiberpipe, Tonaquint’s assets now span throughout the Intermountain region. The company now provides services to its clients through all 50 states and three countries.

