Teen injured with baseball bat, 3 juveniles in custody following alleged robbery at local park

File photo of St. George Police, St. George, Utah, May 28, 2019 | Photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A teen was injured after being struck with a baseball bat during a robbery near a St. George park Tuesday night, authorities say, an alleged attack that resulted in the arrest of three juvenile suspects, one of whom was 12-years-old.

Shortly after 10 p.m. officers responded to an area near the 2450 East Park, where a 19-year-old was reportedly struck by a baseball bat while being robbed by several suspects.

St. George Police Officer Tiffany Atkin told St. George News that the victim said he was attacked by “several teenagers” who struck him with the bat and took his money. Immediately after, the teen was able to run to a nearby residence where several military veterans lived, and the men tended to the teen’s injuries while police were en route.

Multiple police units and emergency personnel arrived on scene, Atkin said, and officers began scouring the area in search of the suspects, who reportedly fled on foot immediately after the attack.

Firefighters at St. George Fire Station No. 6, located directly across from the park, were also monitoring the emergency scanner and went outside when they heard the commotion, and Atkin said they were able to provide responding officers with “valuable” information on the fleeing suspects, as well as the weapon, which was located a short time later.

As a result, three of the juvenile boys were taken into custody and transported to the Washington County Juvenile Detention Center, where each potentially faces one first-degree felony count of aggravated robbery.

“It’s terrifying how young they are,” Atkin said of the three suspects, which include two 14-year-olds in addition to the 12-year-old.

The injured teen was checked out by emergency medical personnel at the scene, but he declined to be transported to the hospital.

Atkin said it was a joint effort that led to the arrest of the three suspects and the recovery of the weapon, as well as the assistance afforded to the teen by the residents who took him into their home immediately after the attack.

“The efforts of police, fire and those veterans really helped in the positive outcome here,” she said.

Atkin also said it is an open case, and the incident is still being investigated. As such, there may be additional charges and arrests forthcoming as the investigation continues.

