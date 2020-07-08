Possible fuel truck explosion at roofing company creates tower of smoke over Hurricane Valley

Flames shoot off from a fuel truck at Skyline Roofing in Hurricane, Utah, on July 8, 2020. | Photo by Aspen Stoddard, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A fire emanating from a fuel truck on the property of a Hurricane roofing company has sent a column of smoke into the skies above the valley Wednesday afternoon.

The fire, on the property of Skyline Roofing at 1500 West in Hurricane, started around 3:30 p.m. from a Sevier Valley Oil truck on the site.

The Hurricane Fire Department had at least two engines on site, dousing the tank with water to keep the flames limited to just the fuel tank on the truck.

Hurricane Deputy Chief Kevin Gildea said the cause of the fire is still being determined.

“It was called in as an explosion, but we don’t know for sure,” Gildea said. “They’re trying to keep the tanks cool.”

At about 5:28 p.m., there was a small explosion heard when a tank was breached, sending more smoke into the sky.

This is a developing story.

