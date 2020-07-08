‘Our training paid off’: Zion National Park firefighters battle fire in their own station

A Hurricane Valley Fire Department engine renders aid at the Zion National Park Emergency Operations Center under the shadow of the Altar of Sacrifice in Zion National Park, Utah, on July 8, 2020. | Photo by Chris Reed, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The Emergency Operations Center in Zion National Park faced a fire inside its own building Wednesday night after a fire vehicle was ignited inside its own bay.

A wildlands fire vehicle caught fire while parked in its bay, Zion National Park Superintendant Jeff Bradybaugh told St. George News. The reason for the truck catching fire is undetermined.

“It’s very rare to have a fire in the firehouse,” Bradybaugh said.

He added that fighting the fire was not as simple as running downstairs and trying to put out the fire. Even for firefighters in their own workplace, the first step is to get out.

“The first step is to still evacuate. It’s about safety. You evacuate first and evaluate the situation,” said Bradybaugh, who added civilians dealing with fires in their own home can learn from this example. “After everyone was out, we were able to take specific precautions and put on breathing devices. Our training paid off.”

Park firefighters were joined by colleagues from the Hurricane Valley Fire Department who rushed to aid the scene – some coming after a few crews were diverted off another ongoing fire involving a fuel truck in Hurricane.

The work of the firefighters along with a robust sprinkler system in the building helped to limit the fire and most damage to the bay. While the fire was taking place, 911 calls that usually went to the center were being diverted to St. George.

As firefighters were rolling their hoses up after completing their battle against the flames, other firefighters could already be seen in an adjoining bay testing dispatch alarms and continuing their work to be on alert to render aid to those who still might need their help regardless of what was happening in their own building.

