Color Country DAR chapter presents Women in the Arts Recognition Award to nationally acclaimed quilter

Composite. Background features "Marie's Treasure," quilt made by Marilyn Badger using a vintage doily, location and date not specified. Foreground image shows quilter Marilyn Badger receiving Women in the Arts Recognition Award from Color Country Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution regent Valerie King, St. George, Utah, June 13, 2020 | Photos courtesy of Valerie King, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Southern Utah artisan and nationally acclaimed quilter Marilyn Badger has been recognized by the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution for excellence in her craft and achievements in the arts.

Badger was nominated for the Women in the Arts Recognition Award by DAR Color Country Chapter Regent Valerie King, who told St. George News that Badger is a master in her genre and deserved to be recognized for her contributions to the art world and for being an example of what it means to shine for America.

The American Heritage Women in the Arts Recognition Award recognizes outstanding women in communities across the nation for excellence in their chosen field and outstanding achievements in the nonperformance arts. This includes fiber arts design and creation, fine arts and sculpture design, music composition, literature and drama authorship, and fine arts design and creation, including jewelry making, metalwork, decorative painting and pottery.

According to a press release from King, the recipient of the award is expected to have contributed to her artistic field in an outstanding manner beyond mastery of technique. This may include innovative design work, featured exhibitions, publication, research and technique development.

The criteria for this award are strict, and not all nominations are approved, King said. Professional women in the arts are eligible for this award as long as they have demonstrated outstanding contributions to their field as outlined above.

King first heard of Badger’s long journey as an award-winning quilter from an article written about her work in SunRiver magazine and knew immediately the St. George woman would qualify for the prestigious award. Badger’s work has been featured in magazines and expos across the nation in places like Texas, New Hampshire and the Home Machine Quilting show in Salt Lake City,

After consulting and receiving approval from the Utah State Society’s regent and American Heritage state chair, everyone decided the local artist would be a superb candidate to be nominated for the award.

The presentation to Badger was originally scheduled to occur at the Utah State Society’s annual DAR conference held in April in Salt Lake City, but unfortunately, the annual event was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A local presentation, initially scheduled for May was moved to June because of the continued virus threat.

Utah State DAR Regent Susan Holt had planned to personally present the award but was unexpectedly called out of town, so King said she gladly stepped in to do the honors on her behalf.

Badger shared two of her award-winning quilts to chapter members in attendance for presentation of the award. Quilters and nonquilters in the room alike were in complete awe of the artistic craftsmanship that went into the making of the quilts.

Each quilt took about seven months to make, King said, and both were multiple award winners at various national quilt show competitions.

Badger was greatly appreciative for the honor.

“Thank you again for all your time and effort in getting this award bestowed upon me,” she told the chapter. “I am honored.”

