September 15, 1929 – June 20, 2020

Joseph Calvin Dunn, 90, passed away June 20, 2020. He was born September 15, 1929, in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Joseph and Melva Speirs Dunn.

Cal served in the U.S. Navy. He married Maxine L. Green, they later divorced. They had three children: Larry Donald Dunn (St. George, Utah), Carole Melba Wonnacott (deceased), and Pamela Louise Newson (St. George, Utah). He married and divorced Jeanette Hatch Dismoke.

Cal married Rhea Vandervoort Nelson, whom he referred to as his soul mate. Together they owned and raced Thoroughbred Racehorses. He and Rhea traveled extensively and visited many exciting locations around the world. He loved writing and authored a book about their adventures.

Cal believed life was to be lived and enjoyed. He influenced many around him and leaves a legacy that will not be forgotten. He will be greatly missed.

We would like to thank the amazing caregivers and staff at the Southern Utah Veterans Home in Ivins, Utah, and the expert doctors and nurses at Intermountain Medical Center.

Cal’s wishes were for cremation to take place.

