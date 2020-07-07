Police: SUV runs red light, causes 4-vehicle collision at Airport Road intersection

Scene of a T-bone collision involving four vehicles at the intersection of 200 North and Airport Road, Cedar City, Utah, July 6, 2020 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — A T-bone collision Monday night at a Cedar City left four vehicles damaged and multiple people with minor injuries.

The incident occurred at approximately 8:15 p.m. at the intersection of 200 North and Airport Road. The two vehicles involved in the primary crash were a black Acura SUV and a white Mazda SUV.

Cedar City Police Sgt. Tim Bonzo told Cedar City News that the driver of the white Mazda had been stopped at the intersection, getting ready to head north on Airport Road.

“Their red light turned green, and they started into the intersection,” Bonzo said. “At that time, the black car came from the west going east, apparently running the red light and striking the white car.”

The impact of the collision sent the Mazda into two westbound vehicles that had just slowed and stopped for the red light. The two vehicle struck in the secondary collision were a blue Toyota Tundra pickup truck and a silver Ford passenger sedan.

Bonzo said none of the occupants in any of the vehicles appeared to be seriously hurt.

“Mostly bumps and bruises,” he said.

Although the two SUVs both sustained significant damage, the other two vehicles appeared to still be operational. Traffic in the area was impacted for nearly an hour while crews worked to clear the scene.

Responders included personnel from Cedar City Police Department, Iron County Sheriff’s Office, Cedar City Fire Department and Gold Cross Ambulance.

“Once we’re completely sure of the final outcome as to who was at fault, it sounds like the driver of the black SUV will be cited for running the red light,” Bonzo said.

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.