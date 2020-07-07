Shed those extra quarantine curves forever with help from Best of Southern Utah winner Belle Medical

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Like most things we face that are difficult in life, when it comes to weight loss and looking our best, sometimes we just need a little extra nudge and support to reach what we’re striving for.

Best of Southern Utah winner Belle Medical can eliminate weight loss worries when nothing else has worked, targeting areas that have bothered patients their entire lives and without the pain and complications of going under a knife.

Wendy Townsend, Belle Medical’s CEO, told St. George News that most bodies, no matter how well people treat them, just have areas that do not respond to diet and exercise, and to be able to go in and remove those stubborn genetic areas is life changing.

“It’s amazing what it does to your self-esteem,” Townsend said. “We feel like it’s the best investment you can make in your body.”

At Belle, they specialize in natural looking results. Using ultrasound technology, their experts break down the fat cells and permanently remove them by a gentle suction process in common problem areas like the thighs, abdomen, flanks, hips, arms, breasts, banana fold, buttocks, chin and upper back bra fat.

There’s zero cutting, ripping, cooling or tearing, and no general anesthesia is ever needed. The device is only 2 millimeters wide, so patients lose inches with no stitches, and most people are able to get back to normal activity within 24-48 hours.

Belle Medical CMO McKay Taylor said their goal is to provide a service that won’t ever need to be repeated.

“We can treat you, and our goal is to make sure you never need to come back in for that area again,” he said, adding that when patients come into Belle and have a procedure, the results are permanent.

He continued to say they are honored to win Best of Southern Utah, and it is a testament to what they’ve been trying to accomplish and deliver for their patients: a sense of confidence that Belle Medical will take care of them.

“We really are the best in terms of the service we provide and the results they should receive from us.”

Taylor said are dedicated to be the best in every way, from the staff they hire, which includes board-certified providers, to the technology they use.

Townsend said she couldn’t agree more.

“We work hard to create a culture. When you walk into a Belle Medical clinic, every one of them should feel the same,” she said. “You know that it’s a safe place to talk about any body concerns, and it’s matched with cutting-edge technology that actually works. In fact, we guarantee it.”

Belle Medical prides itself on rolling out the red carpet for their customers, and Townsend believes it begins with their wonderful team.

“We focus heavily on training weekly with each of our team members,” she said, adding that everyone on staff buys into their mission. “I believe that impacts everyone that walks through the door, because they feel that they’ve just walked into something that is far different.”

Her hope is that all of their patients leave better than when they came in – in every aspect of their visit.

Taylor added that people are always going to be critical of some part of themselves, no matter how hard they try.

“We have seen it time and time again, and its not only mentally but emotionally draining. It doesn’t allow the individual to just ‘be their full self.'”

At Belle Medical, they want to intervene and give people the confidence they need to succeed.

“The body is a hard thing for a lot of people to feel like they have control over,” he said. “We should always just ‘love the body we have been given.’ We are all about body positivity at Belle Medical, and we want to intervene for those who need it. We don’t feel like people should suffer or beat themselves up for something that is in no way their fault. We are here to make someone feel better about themselves.”

Taylor added that sometimes a procedure may not actually even be needed for someone to achieve that positive self-esteem, but when they do perform a procedure, he said the results are very rewarding to witness.

“The beauty of Belle is that we can guarantee a minimum of 2-5 inches lost after just one visit. I think the security that people now have the ability to have some control in their life, destiny and body, it’s amazing,” he said and noted that their procedure isn’t only about aesthetics. There are many health benefits to removing fat cells as well.

“There are heart benefits, you lower your insulin resistance levels – there are so many health benefits that actually make your body want to get up and move. You’re changing your literal body composition. It’s not just looking good but feeling good too.”

Townsend encourages anyone to come in for a free consultation and decide if the culture of Belle is made for them. They are so grateful to the community for voting them to win Best of Southern Utah that they are offering 50% off a site through July 17.

“It’s one of the best promotions that we’ve ever done,” she said. “We want to express our gratitude for the support that we were given on this award. We feel really grateful and humbled by it. It’s been nice to be able to help people be a little more in control of their reality at the moment.”

Taylor said they won’t push a sale at the free consultation.

“We really want people to know that a free consultation is just that: a free consultation. We are just going to walk you through what Belle can do for you. We want to prove to everyone in the community that we really are voted Best of Southern Utah for a reason,” he said, adding that sometimes they actually turn down a potential sale if they believe Belle is not the right fit for a person’s specific goal or aesthetic. “And if that is indeed the case, we will direct you the best location for you to achieve that.“

Belle Medical has locations in Idaho Falls, Idaho; Las Vegas and Henderson, Nevada; and Pleasant Grove, Draper and St. George, Utah. For more information about their services and how they can help bring out the beauty within you, visit the Belle Medical website or call 435-922-1986.

Written by ANDREW PINCKNEY, St. George News.

