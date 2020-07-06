Top 5 weekend stories on St. George News

The Black Hill ablaze after the fallout of fireworks, St. George, Utah, July 4, 2020 | Photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — In case you missed it, here is your weekend recap of the top five most viewed stories published on St. George News from Saturday and Sunday, June 27-28.

See the related stories at the bottom of this page for five honorable mention stories.

ST. GEORGE — More than a hundred fires blazed through brush across Southern Utah and Mesquite, Nevada, Saturday night, threatening some structures and lighting up the Black Hill beneath Tech Ridge.

Read complete story here.

GRAND CANYON, AZ. — A woman fell to her death after hiking off-trail at the South Rim of the Grand Canyon on Friday.

At approximately 12:35 p.m. Friday, the Grand Canyon Regional Communications Center received a report of a visitor who fell from the rim west of Mather Point.

Read complete story here.

ST. GEORGE — At approximately 4 p.m. Saturday, medical crews responded to a reported drowning at Sand Hollow State Park. An adult male was reported submerged in shallow water and unconscious.

Read complete story here.

ST. GEORGE — An Iowa man appeared in court Wednesday following an arrest over the previous weekend when officers found the suspect near the maintenance building of the cemetery on Tabernacle Street clad in rubber gloves.

Read complete story here.

CEDAR CITY — A 49-year-old Cedar City man died Saturday night at Iron County Jail shortly after he was arrested on drug-related charges.

According to a news release issued Sunday by the Iron County Sheriff’s Office, Justin Anderson began “experiencing a medical episode” as he was being booked into the jail shortly before 6 p.m.

Read complete story here.

The top five honorable mention stories can be found below in the related stories.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.