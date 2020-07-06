Utah’s coronavirus fatality rate is the lowest in the nation at 0.74%

In this file photo, a Salt Lake County Health Department nurse performs a COVID-19 test outside the department in Salt Lake City, Utah, May 14, 2020 | Associated Press photo by Rick Bowmer, St. George News

LOGAN – The 3,853 confirmed positive coronavirus cases in the last week bumped Utah into the top 20 states in cases per capita, but due to a primarily young population, the case fatality rate is the lowest in the country at 0.74%.

Over the weekend, the Utah Department of Health reported 676 new COVID-19 cases Saturday and 410 Sunday.

Including the weekend numbers, the state’s new caseload is 24,524 positive tests. Also, 25 of the last 26 days have seen 300 or more cases.

Including 14,672 tests administered during the weekend, 371,308 Utahns have been tested, and the rate of positives is 6.6% of the total tested.

There were three deaths reported Sunday, and now 184 Utahns have died from the disease.

The state reports 14,147 of total COVID-19 cases are considered “recovered.”

To date, 1,582 Utahns have been hospitalized with the disease. Of that number, 183 people are currently hospitalized.

COVID-19 information resources

Written by CRAIG HISLOP, Cache Valley Daily.

Copyright © CacheValleyDaily.com LLC, all rights reserved.