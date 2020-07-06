Brush fire burns more than 50 acres north of Summit

CEDAR CITY — A wildland brush fire just north of the Iron County town of Summit burned more than 50 acres Monday evening.

The blaze, which was first reported shortly before 6 p.m., resulted in a coordinated response by multiple agencies and fire departments, Utah County Fire Warden Ryan Riddle told Cedar City News. The resources deployed at the scene included 11 fire engines, a large bulldozer clearing a firebreak and a helicopter dropping loads of water very few minutes.

As of 7:30 p.m., the fire’s forward progression had been effectively halted, Riddle said, estimating the fire to have burned approximately 54 acres at that point.

There have been no reported injuries and no structures were damaged or lost, Riddle added.

Both sides of Highway 91 were affected. The road was closed to traffic while crews fought the fire.

The fire is believed to have been caused by someone mowing dry grass, said Mike Melton, fire management officer for the Southwest Utah area for Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands.

Melton said firefighters worked in very hot and dry conditions, with a relative humidity of just 8% and gusts of wind between 15-20 mph.

As of 8:30 p.m., the fire was at approximately 75% containment, Melton reported.

