September 14, 1924 — July 2, 2020

Andrew Hales Barnum, 95, passed away on July 2, 2020. Andrew was born Sept. 14, 1924, in Mesquite, Nevada, to Charles Andrew and Jennie (Hughes) Barnum. He was the eighth of nine children.

On May 19, 1944, He married Delsey Verna Miles (Woodbury) in the St. George Temple. She passed away Dec. 22, 1946. On Aug. 18, 1955, he married Phyllis Jean Moore in the Salt Lake City temple. Andrew and Phyllis had four daughters, Cynde Lang, LaRae McGregor, Jolene (Robert) Jolley, and Annette Barnum.

Andrew graduated from Woodward school, Dixie High, and Dixie College. He then spent three years in the army during World War II, in the European theater. Andrew received his Master’s degree at Brigham Young University and completed his Ph.D. at Iowa State University.

Andrew spent his career at Dixie Junior College – Dixie State University teaching, advising, coaching, and in administration.

Andrew was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served in many callings throughout his life but spent the most time serving as Ward Financial Clerk through many bishops.

Andrew is survived by his four daughters, eight grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.

Andrew was preceded in death by his parents, siblings, spouses, and sons-in-law. He will be sorely missed.

Graveside service will be held Thursday, July 9, 2020, at St. George City Cemetery. Special thanks for the care given by Southern Comfort Care and Temple View Home Health & Hospice.

Family and friends are invited to sign Andrew’s online guestbook at www.spilsburymortuary.com