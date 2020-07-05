Rockets’ red glare lights up Southern Utah skies

The fireworks from the "4th of July Celebration" shot off Tech Ridge in St. George, Utah, on July 4, 2020. | Photo by Dave Larson, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — From the Tech Ridge mesa in St. George to Beaver, Southern Utah gazed upward to fireworks brightening the skies for the evening of July Fourth.

St. George saw one of its largest-ever displays that had people gathered across the city from parking lots on Bluff Street to the ledges above Foremaster. Radios were tuned to a patriotic soundtrack to accompany the fireworks on 99.9 FM KONY Country, and many noticed when just below the fireworks St. George firefighters corralled leaping flames from a fire on Black Hill.

In Iron County, fireworks took off from Cedar City Airport while Beaver was also the site of a display in Beaver County.

Look out below for highlights from the fireworks displays throughout Southern Utah.

