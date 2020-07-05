Rockets’ red glare lights up Southern Utah skies

The fireworks from the "4th of July Celebration" shot off Tech Ridge in St. George, Utah, on July 4, 2020. | Photo by Dave Larson, St. George News
ST. GEORGE — From the Tech Ridge mesa in St. George to Beaver, Southern Utah gazed upward to fireworks brightening the skies for the evening of July Fourth.
St. George saw one of its largest-ever displays that had people gathered across the city from parking lots on Bluff Street to the ledges above Foremaster. Radios were tuned to a patriotic soundtrack to accompany the fireworks on 99.9 FM KONY Country, and many noticed when just below the fireworks St. George firefighters corralled leaping flames from a fire on Black Hill.
In Iron County, fireworks took off from Cedar City Airport while Beaver was also the site of a display in Beaver County.
Look out below for highlights from the fireworks displays throughout Southern Utah.
Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.
The fireworks from the "4th of July Celebration" shot off Tech Ridge in St. George, Utah, on July 4, 2020. | Photo by Dave Larson, St. George News
The fireworks from the "4th of July Celebration" shot off Tech Ridge in St. George, Utah, on July 4, 2020. | Photo by Dave Larson, St. George News
The fireworks from the "4th of July Celebration" shot off Tech Ridge in St. George, Utah, on July 4, 2020. | Photo by Dave Larson, St. George News
Fireworks above St. George, Utah, on July 4, 2020. | Photo by Chris Reed, St. George News
Fireworks above St. George, Utah, on July 4, 2020. | Photo by Chris Reed, St. George News
Fireworks above St. George, Utah, on July 4, 2020. | Photo by Chris Reed, St. George News
The Big "D" on Black Hill li t in red, white and blue in St. George, Utah, on July 4, 2020. | Photo by Chris Reed, St. George News
Fireworks launched by residents near St. George Boulevard in St. George, Utah, on July 4, 2020. | Photo by Chris Reed, St. George News
Fireworks over Beaver, Utah, on July 4, 2020. | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News
Fireworks over Beaver, Utah, on July 4, 2020. | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News
Fireworks over Beaver, Utah, on July 4, 2020. | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News
Fireworks over Beaver, Utah, on July 4, 2020. | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News
Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.
Chris Reed serves as weekend editor and reporter for St. George News. He has steadily moved east after growing up among the Valley girls of Southern California’s San Fernando Valley. He graduated from Cal State Northridge before spending a decade in Las Vegas. As a sports reporter and editor, he once compared shoe sizes with Shaq. As a news reporter and editor, he has covered parades, triumphs and tragedies. He also once got close to the stars doing publicity for a space module builder. He came to St. George for love and has grown to love the community. He is the proud father of two boys, his youngest a champion against both autism and Type 1 diabetes.