Authorities ask for help in locating missing man just across Arizona-Utah border

47-year-old Lance Bush, date and location not specified | Photo courtesy of the Mohave County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is asking for information to help locate a 47-year-old man who was last seen Saturday near Black Rock Road on the Arizona Strip.

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue released a missing person report for Lance Bush Sunday morning. According to the report, Bush has gone missing and was last seen Saturday around 1 p.m. south of Interstate 15 along Black Rock Road on the Arizona Strip.

He was wearing cargo shorts and a tank top. He is about 5 foot, 4 inches tall and 160 pounds. He has long black hair with a ponytail and a mustache.

Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Anita Mortenson told St. George News that she believes a friend of Bush called in and reported him missing. Bush is believed to be on his own and on foot, she said. No information regarding where he might be headed was reported.

Search and rescue teams are in the area of Black Rock Road searching for Bush.

Anyone who has information of Bush’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office at 928-753-0753.

