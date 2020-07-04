Drowning man pulled out of Sand Hollow Reservoir by military veteran

Sand Hollow Reservoir, Hurricane, Utah, June 28, 2016 | File photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — At approximately 4 p.m. Saturday, medical crews responded to a reported drowning at Sand Hollow State Park. An adult male was reported submerged in shallow water and unconscious.

Sand Hollow Park Manager Jonathan Hunt said the adult male was pulled out of the water by someone who was walking by. That person began CPR before first responders arrived.

“It’s kind of one of those stories you like to hear where a good samaritan was passing by and saw this adult male go under,” Hunt said. “He was able to pull him out and start CPR. Other people called 911 and medical arrived.”

The man who started CPR on the individual is a retired highway patrolman as well as a military veteran. Hunt said that as he walked away from the scene, he said, “I’m glad my training paid off.”

With the temperatures hitting triple digits on Saturday, many people are recreating and Hunt said the best way to stay safe when getting into the water, at any lake, is to wear a life vest.

“It’s awful hot so everyone is in the water,” Hunt said. “We just want everyone to be careful if they’re in the water and to know how deep it is before you jump in.”

The condition of the patient is unknown right now, but Hunt did say that once the male was loaded into the ambulance he was “showing signs he might make it.”

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.