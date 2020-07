Cedar City lets freedom ring with Independence Day parade

CEDAR CITY — The Cedar City Lions Club’s 72nd annual Independence Day parade made its way through the heart of downtown Saturday morning.

The event has been held every year since 1949, club officials said. This year’s theme was “Let Freedom Ring.”

Hundreds of onlookers lined both sides of Center and Main streets along the parade’s seven-block route. Some wore protective masks or other facial coverings and practiced social distancing, cheering approvingly as more than 50 entries went by. Because candy and other items were not allowed to be thrown this year, most people stayed in their seats for the duration of the hourlong parade.

Following an honor guard composed of Civil Air Patrol cadets, the first portion of the parade was the “Spirit of ’76” floats: a series of 10 floats depicting iconic scenes from the days of the American Revolution.

Lions Club members Dan and Vivian Boyle served as the parade’s grand marshals.

Parade director Heather Carter said the overall prize winners were as follows: first place $100 Boston Tea Party; second place $75 Washington Crossing the Delaware; and third place $50 Stampede Rodeo royalty.

The Great American Stampede rodeo royalty, who rode their respective horses while decked out in fancy Western outfits and cowboy hats, were as follows: queen Austyn Waegerle, a 17-year-old student at Enterprise High; first attendant Jordan Lutz, 18, who will begin attending Southern Utah University this fall; princess Piper Maxwell, a 14-year-old student at Juan Diego Catholic High School; and princess first attendant Kodie Stowell, 12, of Parowan.

Additionally, the Iron Giants mountain bike team comprised of dozens of teenage riders, won the judges choice award and $50.

Carter, who was assisted by Mark Nelson and numerous other local Lions Club members, expressed her appreciation to all the organizers, volunteers and participants.

Some of the noteworthy people who helped make the parade possible were Beth Stephenson and her husband Chris, who headed up the “Spirit of ’76” section; float designer Randy Seely; casting director and acting coach Julie Griffin; costume designer Jen Bach; costume fitter Cheryl Savage; and youth flag brigade director Shannon Pointer, in addition to many others who helped.

Check out the parade action in the video above and in the Cedar City News photo gallery below.

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

