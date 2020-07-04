Multiple fires burning in St. George area on night of July 4th holiday

The scene of a brush fire near the St. George Veterans Center, St. George, Utah, July 4, 2020 | Photo by Chris Reed, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Firefighters in the St. George area are busy tackling multiple blazes on the night of the Fourth of July holiday.

A fire that erupted on the Black Hill beneath Tech Ridge during a large fireworks show just after 10 p.m. burned through some brush, and crews from St. George Fire Department are working to keep it away from structures.

A sizable brush fire was reported at The Ledges off state Route 18 at about 10:30 p.m., with another igniting in the brush near the St. George Veterans Center. A St. George News reporter on scene said the fire near the Veterans Center was extinguished quickly by arriving crews.

Earlier in the evening, other brush fires were being addressed throughout the area, including in the area of Middleton Drive and Red Hills Parkway, Hope Street and Main Street, and in Nisson Park in Washington City, among several other locations.

The exact cause of each fire is still being determined as of Saturday evening. This is a developing story.

