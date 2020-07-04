Reyes wins GOP nod for Utah attorney general

Written by Chris Reed
July 4, 2020
Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes. Utah Republican Nomination Convention, Sandy, Utah, April 26, 2014 | Photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

SALT LAKE CITY — Republican Sean Reyes has won the primary in his bid for re-election as Utah attorney general.

The Associated Press called the race on Friday for Reyes. He was endorsed by President Donald Trump and garnered 54% of the vote over challenger David Leavitt.

Reyes will face Democratic defense attorney Greg Skordas in November.

Leavitt is the top prosecutor in Utah County and the brother of former governor Mike Leavitt.

Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes and Utah Assistant Attorney General Scott Reed talk about the opioid crisis at a Washington County opioid roundtable meeting, St. George, Utah, Oct. 17, 2018 | Photo by Mikayla Shoup, St. George News

Reyes has held the position since 2013, when he was appointed by Republican Gov. Gary Herbert after a corruption scandal. His predecessor John Swallow was later acquitted of criminal charges.

Reyes has made fighting human trafficking a signature issue during his tenure, and recently helped prosecute a three-state adoption fraud scheme.

Vote-counting in the June 30 primary has stretched over days. It was conducted entirely by mail during the coronavirus pandemic and ballots were quarantined for 24 hours.

