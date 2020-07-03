Nov 15, 1995 – July 1, 2020

Timothy “Caide” Roberts passed away July 1, 2020. He was born in St George, Utah, on Nov 15, 1995, to Tim and Kelle Peterson Roberts.

He moved to Diamond Valley where he went to Elementary school. They then moved to Dammeron Valley and he went to Dixie Junior High and graduated from Dixie High in 2014.

He went on a rodeo scholarship to Rangley Co. CNCC for two years where he rodeoed for Coach Jed Moore. He had been going to Dixie State for the last few years where he was so close to getting his degree as a communications major.

Caide loved to rodeo, he loved team roping and being with all his friends. He especially loved to rope with his brother, Chase. All he ever wanted was to make him proud and to rope like he does.

He also had a love of all sports. He played football for Dixie High and was on the state championship team in 2013. He played intramural ball for DSU where he and his team went on to win a National Championship in football and basketball. He loved the times he had with those he played with.

Another love of Caide’s was the bucking bull business. He loved helping his dad, Tim, work the bulls and get them ready to go. It was always fun for them to watch the young ones grow up and become superstars.

Caide was a friend to everyone. He became best friends with every person he met. His Grandpa Everett would come out in him. He was loved by all of his family and is going to be missed terribly. He always sent a birthday text, Mother’s Day texts to all his Aunts and rodeo moms and also Father’s Day texts to his uncles and rodeo dads.

He is survived by his mom and dad, Tim and Kelle Roberts, his brothers Codey Sullivan in Dammeron Valley and Chase (Makayla) Sullivan in St George. Niece Josie Sullivan and nephew Hayzen Sullivan and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Grandparents Jewell Creigh Kaye Peterson Wright, Mike (Kathy) Peterson. He is preceded in death by grandpa Don Roberts, grandpa Chuck Creigh, great-grand Parents Eda Hafen, Everett and Myrna Rhoades, and Lerald and Mildred Peterson.

Funeral services will be Saturday, July 11, at 10 a.m. at Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 South Bluff Street, St. George, Utah. Friends may come Friday, July 10, from 5-8 p.m. and Saturday, July 11, 2020 from 8:30-9:30 a.m. at Spilsbury Mortuary. To watch the funeral service live, go to webcast.funeralrecording.com and enter event #: 32459 and password: TCR2020

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to @CaidesMemorial-ScholarshipFund (venmo).

