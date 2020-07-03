December 5, 1974 – June 30, 2020

Sara (Roberta) Hammon, age 45, passed on peacefully June 30, 2020. She was born December 5, 1974 to Shari Bistline and Johnathan Marion Daunt Hammon in Hildale, Utah. She graduated with the class of ’93 from Pine View High School in St. George, Utah.

Sara was the youngest of her mother’s six biological children but also had many additional loving mothers, brothers and sisters and numerous extended family. Early in her life, she had a special bond with her father’s sister, affectionately known as Aunt Polly.

As a youngster she often saw injustices and would always stick up for the underdog. She would come home from school crying because people were cruel, and later she became an advocate for victims of domestic abuse. Throughout her life, she was remarkably unmaterialistic and contributed generously to family and many others. She delighted in showering her three godchildren, Taylor, Alexa and Breanna, with love and comfort.

She worked as a cocktail waitress at the Virgin River Casino for many years and always looked for the good in people. She studied Buddhism and found satisfaction and purpose in the philosophy.

When she was diagnosed with a glioblastoma, she was expected to live less than two years, but she survived over five years, an extraordinary triumph. In her declining health, Sara’s primary concern was how her mother would be affected, and Sara reached out to comfort her mother often, as her siblings tenderly cared for her with hearts full of gratitude.

The family thanks everyone who took the time to reach out to help and support Sara during her illness. Your kindness is deeply appreciated.

A viewing will be held on Sunday, July 5, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 South Bluff Street, St. George.