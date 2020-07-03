Police: Crash on Red Hills Parkway occurs after driver fails to see oncoming car

ST. GEORGE — Police cited a driver for failing to yield after a crash on Red Hills Parkway in St. George Friday morning.

The two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 10:05 a.m. at the intersection on Red Hills Parkway and Industrial Road. The driver of a Ford Focus was on the north side of the intersection trying to go south through the intersection, while the driver of a Ford Explorer was going east on Red Hills Parkway.

“From speaking with both drivers, it sounds like the red Ford Focus just didn’t see the Ford Explorer, entered the intersection and they collided,” St. George Police Officer Berkeley Christian said. “There were minor injuries reported on scene.”

Christian added that the Industrial Road-Red Hills Parkway intersection is tough to manage due to speed and visibility. Both drivers were wearing seat belts, he said, but because of the 40 mph speed limit on Red Hills Parkway, the collision resulted in some minor cuts on the hands and forearms of those involved.

Medical crews helped on scene, but no one was transported to the hospital.

The driver of the Ford Focus received citation for failing to yield after a stop sign.

