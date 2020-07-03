Southern Utah University announces 6 new online degrees

CEDAR CITY — Southern Utah University, nationally recognized as one of the most affordable providers of online degree programs, is responding to the growing demand for new online undergraduate degrees by rapidly expanding options starting in the fall 2020 semester.

The new fully online bachelor’s degrees include criminal justice, family life and human development , finance , history , marketing and political science

This increases SUU’s fully online degree offerings to 13 bachelor’s and 14 master’s programs.

“We’ve expanded our online degree offerings to give students better opportunities to receive an affordable, quality education from the convenience of their own home,” said Jonathan Roberts, SUU’s interim executive director of enrollment management and educational development, in a news release.

“These are uncertain times but never a better time to begin working toward a college degree. With uncertainty in the job market, earning a bachelor’s degree will better prepare a person for better employment opportunities.”

SUU offers a unique mix of quality education and one of the most affordable online degree programs in the nation, according to the release. Online students account for 11% of Southern Utah University’s enrollment of more than 11,000 students. Beginning in 2020, the online-only undergraduate tuition was cut for the average student by 23% and the online graduate tuition decreased by about 12%.

Recent independent rankings affirm SUU’s commitment to lowering the cost of higher education. ONLINEU ranks SUU sixth in the country for the most affordable online bachelor’s degrees in the United States, which is also the highest ranked in Utah.

Students can begin applying now . Fall semester classes start Sept. 9, 2020. For more information about the new online programs, call 435-865-8665 or email onlineadmissions@suu.edu.

For more information about SUU’s online degree options, visit www.suu.edu/online

