July 19, 1933 – July 1, 2020

Donald Ross Hafen, 86, passed on July 1, 2020. He was born on July 19, 1933, in St. George, Utah, to Arthur Knight Hafen and Orilla Woods Hafen, the youngest of 14 children.

On July 18, 1952 Don married Elva Jones in St. George (divorced 1976). On November 18, 1987, Don wedded Sharon Ross Hafen in Turtle Bay, Hawaii.

Donald was raised and educated in St. George.

He began his 46-year-long career with the J.C. Penney company in November of 1947 in downtown St. George on the corner of Main Street and St. George Boulevard. He started on the floor as a salesman and continued his career through to store manager in various locations around the country including California, Oregon, Hawaii and Nevada.

Hobbies included collecting automotive memorabilia. Likes include family events, spending time in Barclay and any time with his siblings.

His greatest enjoyment came with caring for his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Donald is survived by wife, Sharon R. Hafen, and 4 children: Gary D. Hafen (Vista, CA), Michelle H Vasile (Oceanside, CA), David R. Hafen and wife Stacey Hafen (Redding, CA), Christian I. Ross and wife Kimberly Ross (Miliani Town, Hawaii),5 grandchildren: Michael S. Vasile and wife Nicole Vasile , Matthew Vasile (Oceanside, CA), Andee, Cody, and Dani Ross (Mililani Town, Hawaii), 4 great-grandchildren: Hayden, Wyatt, Mia, and Emma Vasile, and 4 siblings : Ruth Squire, Eldon Hafen, Erma Harris, and Kelton Hafen.

Donald is preceded in death by John Aaron Ross (son), David Ross Hafen II (grandchild), Cole James Vasile (grandchild), Kay Woods (brother), Linford L. (Brother), Kenneth E. (Brother), Carma (sister), Ferrel (brother), Ada (sister), Herschel (brother), Harold (brother), Lenora (sister) and Arthur and Orilla Hafen (parents).

A visitation will be held on Thursday, July 9, from 6-8 p.m. at Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S Bluff Street, St. George, Utah. A second visitation will be held on Friday, July 10, from 9:30-10:30 a.m. followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. To watch the funeral service live, head to webcast.funeralrecording.com and enter event #: 32450 and password: DRH2020 Family and friends are invited to sign Donald’s online guestbook at www.spilsburymortuary.com.