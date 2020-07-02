Intermountain opens new neurological, pediatric rehabilitation clinic in Cedar City

Open house for Intermountain Healthcare's new Neuro and Pediatric Rehabilitation clinic, Cedar City, Utah, June 30, 2020 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — A new neurological and pediatric rehabilitation clinic is now officially open in Cedar City.

Intermountain Healthcare’s Neuro and Pediatric Rehabilitation clinic is located in Suite 6 of the Intermountain Homecare (Valley View Family Medicine) building at 1333 N. Main Street, just to the north of Cedar City Hospital.

Occupational therapist Shay Nielson gave Cedar City News a brief tour of the new facility during a public open house event Tuesday afternoon.

Nielson is one of four licensed health care specialists who are based at the new clinic, joining occupational therapist Peter Wallace, speech-language pathologist Barb Neuenschwander and physical therapist Tyler Brinkerhoff.

The outpatient clinic will focus on meeting the physical, neurological and occupational therapy needs of patients of all ages, including children, Nielson said.

“We work with individuals that are post-stroke or who’ve had a brain or spinal cord injury,” Nielson said. “We work with children that have had a lot of different diagnoses, such as cerebral palsy and autism. We’ll be working on a lot of sensory regulation.”

“As an occupational therapist, my role is to help people engage in occupations, which we can define as anything that they do on a daily basis,” he added. “For a child, it could be something as simple as helping them learn to dress themselves, use the toilet or to perform handwriting techniques.”

The facility features several pieces of specialized adaptive equipment, in addition to a room where children can play with toys and use devices designed to help them improve their balance, coordination and motor skills.

Wallace specializes in treating lymphedema, or swelling of soft tissues caused by fluid accumulating in blocked lymph nodes. Lymphedema patients, including those recovering from surgery or cancer treatment, typically follow a comprehensive therapy plan that may include treatments such as manual lymph drainage, compression techniques, exercise and skin care.

Becki Bronson, Cedar City Hospital’s communications and public relations manager, said the facility “provides expanded services and extremely easy access to our rural area.”

“Those with loved ones who need these services can appreciate just how wonderful it is to have these top-notch providers right here, being able to care for and support them with the latest innovations and technology, and all just right off of Main Street,” Bronson added.

Additionally, Intermountain is developing a new state-of-the-art medical imaging facility that is currently under construction in an adjacent suite in the same building, she said.

For more information about the new clinic, call 435-868-6200.

