Washington City homeowner overcome by smoke after running into fire to save cat

Washington City fire engines on the scene of a kitchen fire July 2, 2020 in Washington City, Utah. | Photo by Chris Reed, St. George News

WASHINGTON CITY — A homeowner running back into her home full of smoke to make sure her cat was OK had to be taken to the hospital after a kitchen fire in a Washington City townhome Friday evening.

The fire, at the 1000 block of Bluff View Drive, was limited to an area near the stove after three engines from the Washington City Fire Department made quick work of the scene. While the townhome was connected to three other units at the complex, none were threatened.

Washington City Fire Captain Mike Harris said there was light smoke inside, but even that light smoke landed the homeowner in a Gold Cross ambulance bound for Dixie Regional Medical Center.

“She ran back in to get a cat,” Harris said, adding that the wise move is to leave the rescuing to those trained for it. “You should always stay put. That’s what we’re here for.”

